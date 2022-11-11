Ghana: NCCE Engages Stakeholder On Right to Information Act

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Ayawaso North Municipality on Thursday held a stakeholder engagement to educate citizens on the Right to Information Act (Act 989) in Accra.

The Greater Accra Regional Director of NCCE, Mr Alex Kwamena Sackey, noted that the engagement was necessary for stakeholders to appreciate the RTI Act, know their rights under the Act and how to apply it as part of their constitutional rights.

He said a person has the right to information subject to the provisions of the Act. The right may be exercised through an application (in accordance with the aAt).

"A person may apply for information without giving a reason for the application. However, where the applicant requests that the application be treated as urgent, the applicant shall state the reason for the urgency," he added.

He said the Act would promote transparency and accountability by empowering people to access information on central and local governments as well as non-governmental organizations, which are publicly funded.

"The RTI Act would enable you as citizens to enjoy and protect your fundamental freedoms, make institutions more transparent and accountable, improve service delivery from government ministries as well as departments and agencies, and encourage public participation in matters that concerns you in the Assembly," he stressed.

Mr Sackey, however, noted that some information was exempted from public access such as information given to the President and Vice President for consideration, information relating to Cabinet, information relating to law enforcement and public safety and information affecting international relations.

He charged stakeholders to serve as ambassadors of the RTI law and urged them to make good use of the law to have access to relevant information that would aid them in their work.

On his part, the Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr Jamani Dramani said the RTI Act was a good move by the government and would make it easier for the public to access vital information while performing their duties.