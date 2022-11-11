Ghana: KMA Cautions Public Against Paying Monies to Unscrupulous Persons for Shops At Kejetia

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has cautioned the public against paying monies to persons for the sale of shops in the Kejetia Phase II Market Project.

In a press statement released by the Assembly on Tuesday, it stated, "some faceless people have been collecting money from some traders and individuals with the assurance that they will be given shops at Phase II Redevelopment Project (Central Market) while the project is still under construction."

The press statement said no decision has been taken on the amount to be paid for the allocation of shops when the project was completed. It added that at the appropriate time, any information on allocation and payment modalities would be made public.

KMA advised the public to report anybody who comes to them to demand money for shops at the central market to the secretariats of the Metro Chief Executive and the Coordinating Director or the appropriate security agency.