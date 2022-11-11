Ghana: Adopt Nature-Based Solutions to Deal With Climate Change - Lands Minister

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, has appealed to governments to adopt nature-based solutions in tackling climate change issues.

Mr Jinapor made the appeal when he led a delegation to hold an event on Ghana's Forest Solutions at the ongoing Conference of Parties (COP27) in Egypt on Wednesday.

The minister indicated that the event was Ghana's first verified and validated emission reduction from the Ghana Forest REDD+ Programme.

He also disclosed that Ghana was the third country globally to have received emission reduction payments from the Carbon Fund of the World Bank.

"The World Bank's Climate Change Manager, Erwin De Nys, disclosed that Ghana is eligible to receive up to US$ 50 million between now and 2024 if we keep pace with our emission reduction strategies," he disclosed.

He also urged the international community to work together to bridge the climate financing gap between ambition and action.

"We are at a stage in the climate struggle where mere talk, commitments, declarations and pledges are not enough. We must walk the talk and Ghana, under the distinguished and outstanding leadership of President Akufo-Addo, is delivering verifiable forest and nature-based solutions to climate change," Mr Jinapor added.

The event sought to showcase forest climate action and explore options for achieving mitigation and adaptation of targets as well as secure funding through strategic collaboration.