Gambia: Outgoing Health Director Urges Journalists to Maintain Cooperation

The outgoing Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health has called on journalists to maintain the cooperation with the Ministry for the better flow of information to the masses.

Modou Njai was speaking on Wednesday during an award ceremony meant to recognise media houses and practitioners, who have contributed and played role in National Response on Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in The Gambia.

"I am leaving the position but the Ministry stays you should work hand-in-hand to make sure the right information is disseminated to the public," he said

Njai assured of his continuous support to the media, expressing hope that the long connection with the Ministry remains at all times.

For his part, Mass Joof, programme Officer Ministry of Health and Promotion, thanked the director for creating a friendly working environment for his team. He also commended the media for their continued support and cooperation with the ministry.

Awards

Awards were presented to 13 media houses in recognition of their outstanding and extensive coverage of the activities of the ministry especially during the National Response on Risk Communication and Community Engagement. The recognised media outlets included Star TV, Standard newspaper, The Point newspaper, The Fatu Network, Foroyaa newspaper, Kerr Fatou, West Coast Radio, Paradise TV, GRTS, QTV, Voice newspaper and 16 media practitioners from various media houses.

It would be recalled that Modou Njai, outgoing director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health, has been appointed National Coordinator with the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (ACDC) effective today 10 November 2022.

Sanjally Trawally, assistant director of health promotion at the said ministry is now the Director of Health Promotion and Education.