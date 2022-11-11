Gambia: Outgoing Health Director Urges Journalists to Maintain Cooperation

10 November 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Jankey Ceesay

The outgoing Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health has called on journalists to maintain the cooperation with the Ministry for the better flow of information to the masses.

Modou Njai was speaking on Wednesday during an award ceremony meant to recognise media houses and practitioners, who have contributed and played role in National Response on Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in The Gambia.

"I am leaving the position but the Ministry stays you should work hand-in-hand to make sure the right information is disseminated to the public," he said

Njai assured of his continuous support to the media, expressing hope that the long connection with the Ministry remains at all times.

For his part, Mass Joof, programme Officer Ministry of Health and Promotion, thanked the director for creating a friendly working environment for his team. He also commended the media for their continued support and cooperation with the ministry.

Awards

Awards were presented to 13 media houses in recognition of their outstanding and extensive coverage of the activities of the ministry especially during the National Response on Risk Communication and Community Engagement. The recognised media outlets included Star TV, Standard newspaper, The Point newspaper, The Fatu Network, Foroyaa newspaper, Kerr Fatou, West Coast Radio, Paradise TV, GRTS, QTV, Voice newspaper and 16 media practitioners from various media houses.

It would be recalled that Modou Njai, outgoing director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health, has been appointed National Coordinator with the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (ACDC) effective today 10 November 2022.

Sanjally Trawally, assistant director of health promotion at the said ministry is now the Director of Health Promotion and Education.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.