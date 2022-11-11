Gambia: Let's Nurture Peace!

Peace is sacrosanct for any meaningful development to take place. Scholars have concluded that the culture of peace begins with oneself - unless people are ready to integrate peace and non-violence as part of 'our daily existence'.

This simply explains the importance of peace in any thriving society.

A pressure group calling itself Coalition of Progressive Gambians (CoPG) is hell-bent on going ahead with its planned demonstration, even though they have postponed the November 11 demo till further notice.

People should not abuse the democracy and peace in the country. In as much as peaceful demonstration is guaranteed in the constitution of the Gambia, people should be wary of the fact that rights goes with responsibility.

Earlier on, the Supreme Islamic Council (SIC) actively engaged the group in an intense discussion, to see how best they could do away with the planned protest. But it seems all the efforts being made have been thrown into the bin. The group wants to protest on a number of cross-cutting issues, some of which include the alarming cost of living in the country and corruption.

Let's don't forget the fact that in most times, criminal elements in society hide behind such chances to wreak havoc. Well, we are not trying to play down some of the issues taking them to the streets, but around the globe we all are facing hard economic realities. We are totally against corruption in governance and will not entertain it in any way.

But, after a careful thought, the timing of this planned demonstration is unfavorable in view of the fact that the country's tourist season has just begun. The country is working on increasing arrival numbers and if this planned demonstration goes ahead, it will have an adverse effect on the whole industry.

Let's be wary of the fact that the country has just emerged from the covid-19 impact and losing tourist numbers in this season will have a lasting implication on the sector and Gambians particularly.

Our neighbouring countries depend heavily on tourists as well, as it is another contributor in the country's GDP and any slip on our part means losing our share to them.

To the security apparatus; ensuring the territorial security of the country is paramount. We want to call on the Inspector General of Police and all other security apparatus to remain alert and ready to control any acts that could jeopardise the country's internal security.

Every Gambian has a role to play in making this great country of ours a bastion of peace and stability. It is apt we ask ourselves why a number of people and tourists flock to this tiny country of ours? The answer is very simple; it is the warm reception, hospitability and peaceful nature of citizens.

It is said that once on the Smiling Coast, every smile is a genuine one.

Therefore, let's jealously safeguard the peace we have in this country.