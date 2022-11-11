Gambia: No Vaccination Certificate, No Travel - How the Scheme Works

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, one of the restrictions that take precedence when it comes to the world of travel is getting vaccinated to enable one travel to other countries.

Once vaccinated, the individual is issued with certificate that makes it easy for the person to travel across countries. This was the main reason countries around the globe made it mandatory for all travellers to show certificate, which serves as a proof that one has taken the jab.

However, to curb further spread of the virus, epidemiologists are warning that vaccine should be taken by 70% to 80% of the total population. This, according to officials, is believed to be one of the surest measures to help in stemming further spread of the virus.

Njie Baldeh is a Gambia journalist and he took the jab some months ago. For him, he took the jab to be on the safe side and in case of any future travel opportunity that might come his way.

Having realised the effectiveness of the jab, it is evident more and more people are going in for the jab. "After realising that the only way to travel is by getting vaccinated first, so I decided to go for it. That was the main reason I took the jab," he said.

After taking the jab, Baldeh said he observed some side effects during the early days.

"I felt somehow dizzy and a bit tired. The other thing that I also realised after taking the jab is that I had headache," he added.

Ebrima Corr is a 26-young Gambian who works at the beach. For him, he is totally against taking the vaccine from the onset. However, after a careful thought and in view of the fact that he wanted to travel overseas, he developed the courage to take the jab.

"When I planned to travel overseas, I had no choice but to take it. That was the main reason I took the jab. But I later realised that the effectiveness and efficiency of the vaccine. Now, I even encourage some of my colleagues to take it," he explained.

Ebrima Jarra is a Gambian radio-journalist working with Kings FM Radio. He took the jab to make travelling easier for him.

"I took the jab purposely to make travelling easier for me whenever I get the opportunity to travel. However, I was never convinced that the jab can protect me against the virus due to the laxity in the enforcement of Covid-19 rules," Jarra says.

However, he said that he later regretted taking the jab due to complications it had on him.

Mamading Kinteh, a programme officer on Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) at the Ministry of Health, underscored the effectiveness and efficacy of covid-19 vaccines.

Speaking at the start of the last nationwide Covid-19 vaccination campaign, she acknowledged that as a country, significant strides had been made as far as vaccination is concerned, yet there are rooms for improvement.

However, she spoke of her Ministry's unending resolve to ensure every Gambian is protected against Covid-19.

"We have this vision to vaccinate 70% of the population by December 31st 2022. And this cannot be achieved without conducting regular covid-19 vaccination."

She thus called on people to get vaccinated as its advantages far outweigh its probable disadvantages.

The Gambia began mass covid-19 vaccination campaign on 10 March 2021 and since then about 494,512 persons have been vaccinated against the virus, representing about a quarter of the total eligible population (over the age of 18 years).

Out of this figure, 179,923 were vaccinated at fixed centres (health facilities and hospitals), while a total of 314,589 were vaccinated through community outreach exercises.

Certainly, Covid-19 continues to impart significant damage on the most vulnerable as indicated in a recent UNICEF-World Bank study showing that at least two-thirds of households with children have lost income during the pandemic.

This story was produced with support from Journalists for Human Rights (JHR), through its Mobilising Media partner Kaba Communications in the Fight Against COVID-19 in partnership with The Point.