Liberia: LEC Cracks Down On Power Theft

10 November 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel wise Jipoh

Doing this, Senator Joseph believes it means collectively power theft will be everyone's business.

The Management of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) on Wednesday, 9 November 2022, launched a campaign to clamp down on power theft in the country.

Power theft is raging in and around Monrovia and is hampering the operations of LEC.

The company does find these culprits throughout the year, but more strategies are being devised to uncover such illegalities.

Speaking during the launch of the "Anti-Power Theft" campaign at the Paynesville Town Hall, LEC Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr. Monie R. Captan cautioned Liberians to see reasons to put an end to power theft.

Mr. Captan said power theft contributes to huge losses in LEC's revenue generation.

He warned that it is a major headache, and it is contributing to the high tariffs.

The LEC Acting Boss also said the launch of the Anti-Power Theft campaign is to help reduce commercial losses and improve revenue collection.

He suggested that this will also enable the Government of Liberia through the LEC to maintain the supply of electricity from the neighbouring Ivory Coast.

He added the government needs to generate revenue from citizens to pay for the supplies of electricity from the Ivory Coast.

"We need money to maintain the current and if we put a stop to power theft in Liberia, the Liberia Electricity Corporation will be able to pay for the electricity that is coming from Ivory Coast," Mr. Captan said.

On Friday, 21 October 2022, a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) was signed between CI Energies, CIE, and the Liberia Electricity Corporation for the supply of 27 megawatts of electricity to Liberia.

The power will be transmitted through the CLSG Transmission line from the neighboring Ivory Coast to Liberia.

Also speaking at the launch, Montsorrado Senator Saah H. Joseph described the exercise as a much-needed one.

Joseph acknowledged the management of LEC for the initiative and urged the corporation to reduce prices in getting current.

He urged that the current should be affordable, reliable, and available to all community dwellers.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.