Liberia: LEC Cracks Down On Power Theft

Doing this, Senator Joseph believes it means collectively power theft will be everyone's business.

The Management of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) on Wednesday, 9 November 2022, launched a campaign to clamp down on power theft in the country.

Power theft is raging in and around Monrovia and is hampering the operations of LEC.

The company does find these culprits throughout the year, but more strategies are being devised to uncover such illegalities.

Speaking during the launch of the "Anti-Power Theft" campaign at the Paynesville Town Hall, LEC Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr. Monie R. Captan cautioned Liberians to see reasons to put an end to power theft.

Mr. Captan said power theft contributes to huge losses in LEC's revenue generation.

He warned that it is a major headache, and it is contributing to the high tariffs.

The LEC Acting Boss also said the launch of the Anti-Power Theft campaign is to help reduce commercial losses and improve revenue collection.

He suggested that this will also enable the Government of Liberia through the LEC to maintain the supply of electricity from the neighbouring Ivory Coast.

He added the government needs to generate revenue from citizens to pay for the supplies of electricity from the Ivory Coast.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We need money to maintain the current and if we put a stop to power theft in Liberia, the Liberia Electricity Corporation will be able to pay for the electricity that is coming from Ivory Coast," Mr. Captan said.

On Friday, 21 October 2022, a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) was signed between CI Energies, CIE, and the Liberia Electricity Corporation for the supply of 27 megawatts of electricity to Liberia.

The power will be transmitted through the CLSG Transmission line from the neighboring Ivory Coast to Liberia.

Also speaking at the launch, Montsorrado Senator Saah H. Joseph described the exercise as a much-needed one.

Joseph acknowledged the management of LEC for the initiative and urged the corporation to reduce prices in getting current.

He urged that the current should be affordable, reliable, and available to all community dwellers.