Liberia: MCC Scorecard Symbolizes Government's Upward Trend

- Says Finance Minister Tweah

Liberia's Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel Tweah has disclosed that the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) scorecard signifies that the government and the country are moving in what he termed as an "upward trend."

Speaking live on state broadcaster ELBC Tuesday, 8 November 2022, Minister Tweah said the country's success in the MCC scorecard will give a different sense of direction.

He argued that it will also give a different thought to individuals who always have a negative perception of the country and the government.

Tweah however admitted that passing the MCC scorecard has been a difficult thing for the country.

He noted that Liberia has only succeeded once over the past 15 years in the Millennium Challenge Corporation scorecard due to the country's low budget.

This year, Liberia passed the Millennium Challenge Corporation, scoring 12 out of 20 indicators, and is thus eligible for consideration for a compact, after failing in 2021.

The annual MCC scorecard measures a country's commitment to just and democratic governance, investment in its people, and economic freedom.

The indicators measure countries' broad policy frameworks for encouraging poverty reduction through economic growth.

A country needs to pass just 10 out of 20 indicators to pass the scorecard.

According to the MCC official website, for the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23), Liberia has successfully passed 12 out of 20 indicators, the most indicators passed by the country since the MCC began publishing the scorecard in 2008.