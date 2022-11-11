Liberia: NEC Conducts VAWIE-P Dialogue

The National Elections Commission (NEC), through its Gender Section, Tuesday commence a three-day dialogue on the prevention and response to Electoral Violence against Women in Elections and Politics, the VAWIE-Protocol.

The NEC Gender dialogues are being conducted in collaboration with the United Nations Women, (UN Women).

A statement from the NEC issued Wednesday, 9 November 2022, says the dialogues are conducted under the theme, "Promoting inclusive and safe environment for the participation of women in Elections and Politics.".

Nearly 30 representatives from government Ministries and Agencies, relevant gender advocate institutions as well as technicians from the NEC are participating in the dialogues in Sinkor, in Monrovia.

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP), governments of Sweden and Ireland, as well as the Peace Building Fund are also providing funds for the NEC and partners' ongoing gender dialogues in Montserrado County.