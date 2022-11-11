Liberia: NEC Conducts VAWIE-P Dialogue

10 November 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The National Elections Commission (NEC), through its Gender Section, Tuesday commence a three-day dialogue on the prevention and response to Electoral Violence against Women in Elections and Politics, the VAWIE-Protocol.

The NEC Gender dialogues are being conducted in collaboration with the United Nations Women, (UN Women).

A statement from the NEC issued Wednesday, 9 November 2022, says the dialogues are conducted under the theme, "Promoting inclusive and safe environment for the participation of women in Elections and Politics.".

Nearly 30 representatives from government Ministries and Agencies, relevant gender advocate institutions as well as technicians from the NEC are participating in the dialogues in Sinkor, in Monrovia.

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP), governments of Sweden and Ireland, as well as the Peace Building Fund are also providing funds for the NEC and partners' ongoing gender dialogues in Montserrado County.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.