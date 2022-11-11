Liberia: MPC Blames CDC Government for Failures

The opposition Movement for Progressive Change (MPC) says the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change-led government is failing Liberians because of lack of inclusion.

"I don't see the inclusion of opposition political parties in this CDC government, and this is why they are failing in steering the affairs of this country because they lack a government of inclusion", says MPC national chairman O'Neil Passawe.

He made the observation here Wednesday, November 9, 2022, while speaking to OK FM, a privately-run radio station.

According to him, a country such as Liberia that had gone through chaos and civil conflict, it would have been prudent that the government focuses on inclusion, but notes "We don't see this happening and this is why there is problem, including non-recognition and cooperation from the international community."

He notes that there has never been a genuine reconciliation process in the country and a lot of Liberians are still carrying grieve.

"As we speak, there has been no war crimes tribunal to satisfy the needs of the people and we think a government of inclusion would have one way eased up some tensions, but this isn't happening and these are the root causes of this government's failure."

When asked whether MPC political leader businessman Simeon Freeman, can make a good president, Passawe believes that among all those vying for the presidency, Mr. Freeman is the only person that presented a unique platform to the Liberian people and continues to defend his platform.

"We in the MPC strongly believe that Mr. Freeman can make a better president because he knows exactly what to do in terms of taking Liberia higher", he says.

He rejects claims that the MPC political leader was winding and dining with the ruling CDC, saying Mr. Freeman, being someone who understands leadership, sees a government that needs ideas, can't watch the country go down the drain; he has to make recommendations to the government because he wants the best for Liberia.

According to the national chairman, the decision of Mr. Freeman to present pieces of advice to the government derives from his (Freeman's) passion to lift Liberia from backwardness.

"Even though he wants to be president, he's also interested in creating an enabling environment for everyone", he adds.

Passawe continues that this is evidenced by the fact that Mr. Freeman donated assorted food items to citizens across the country during the heat of the pandemic.

He reveals that plans are underway to bring in medical items, including drugs to address the health needs of citizens.