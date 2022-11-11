Liberia: Mercy Corps Project Targets 14,856 Liberians for Jobs

Mercy Corps Liberia has launched a project to create jobs in Liberia for 14, 856 Liberians.

The Pilot Project Team leader Mr. Hamid G. Marah said the project would address unemployed youths and those in the early start-up stage who have not gained traction due to limited skills and financial resources.

The launch of the Mercy Corps Market Systems Development for Youth Employment Program, PROSPECTS IV, building on 10 years of partnership with the Embassy of Sweden in Monrovia took place on 3rd Street, Sinkor.

PROSPECTS IV seeks to increase incomes, job quality, and job security for youth in Liberia by engaging the private sector.

Marah said the program will utilize a market system development for empowerment (MSD4E) approach to increase income in Montserrado, Grand Bassa, Nimba, and Bong Counties with potential expansion after the pilot phase.

According to him, the initiative is to enhance the lives of young people in Liberia, by providing them with employment opportunities.

Mr. Marah also said the process helps assist young farmers who are drawn to farming and will enable the country to produce what it eats and create job opportunities as it currently has a 20.1% national formal employment rate with a very underdeveloped formal employment sector.

"The program applies as a market system Development for Empowerment approach to facilitate systemic change," he said.

"It will build on previous Government of Sweden investment through PROSPECTS I-III but will move away from a direct delivery model to place systems change at the heart of the program," he added.

Also speaking, the Swedish Embassy head of Development Cooperation, Mr. Johan Romare, stated that the launch is significant as it will address the many challenges of the country.

Mr. Romare said the young people will be able to work in the agriculture sector and make a meaningful life to improve themselves and sustain their families.

"This will create an opportunity [for] the private sector, the private sector is very important in creating quality jobs and brings income in the society to reduce the poverty rate," Mercy Corps Country Director Ms. Miji Park said.