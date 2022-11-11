Ghana: Assemblies Challenged to Initiate Projects to Transform Communities

Assemblies have been challenged to initiate innovative projects to transform the communities and grow local economies to improve livelihoods.

Initiating such projects would be assisting and supporting the government to fix the national economy to ameliorate the plight of the citizenry.

Mrs Kaakie Mann, the Municipal Chief Executive for Ga East Municipal Assembly, threw the challenge at a meeting of the Assembly organised by the Regional Coordinating Council.

The meeting, among other discussions was meant for the Ga East Municipal, Adentan Municipal, and Shai Osudoku District Assemblies, constituting the zone seven, was aimed at peer reviewing the planned activities and budget for this year and projections for 2023.

The Assemblies later took turns to present their planned activities and budget for this year and projections for 2023, after which their presentations were critiqued and assessed.

Mrs Mann said residents had high expectations from the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDCEs) to transform the communities and improve livelihoods and tasked them to use their ingenuity and enthusiasm to help the government fix the economy.

"In these difficult times, our people have high expectations and hope from us as political heads of the various Assemblies and institutions so, let us use our ingenuity, innovation and enthusiasm to help President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fix our economy"

Mrs Mann asked the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to create awareness, educate and sensitise their field officers to approach their clients and stakeholders with friendly, cordial and decorous attitude which was needed in the prevailing economic situation to give hope, trust and confidence to the people.

"We have the mandate to generate the appropriate revenue from our people, but it is important we conscientise our frontline officers on how to engage the people in discharging their duty since effective and efficient communication and human relations will do us a lot of good and help us gain and retain their trust and confidence in us," she admonished.

The presentation for Ga East Municipal Assembly was done jointly by Mrs Mann, and the Municipal Budget Analyst, Benedicta Nyarko, while that of Adentan Municipal Assembly was done by the Municipal Budget Analyst, Isaac Appiah, and that of Shai Osudoku District Assembly was done by Fred Ofei, the District Chief Executive and the District Budget Analyst, Joshua Konde.