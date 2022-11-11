Ghana: TEIN Institutions Yet to Submit Accredited List to FEC

The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed worry as the Secretariat and the Elections Directorate are yet to receive the list of accredited Tertiary Education Institution Network (TEIN) institutions in the country and the delegates.

It said the situation, has led to the filing of numerous petitions and protest letters on the eligibility of some TEIN institutions and delegates.

"The creation of a three-member board chaired by Dr Karl Mark Arhin as Chairman with Naa Momo Lartey and Fred Agbenyo as members to investigate and submit to the General Secretary a list of accredited TEIN Institutions in all 16 regions of the country,"the committee said.

This was contained in a press statement signed and issued by the Deputy Director of Elections, Daniel Amartey Mensah and copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra.

It said the committee would also deal with all petitions arising from the compilation of the list of regional TEIN delegates in consultation with the various regional secretaries, youth wings and other stakeholders.

The statement indicated that the regional, youth and women conferences would be held between November 11 and November 13, 2022.

It noted that the FEC after thorough consideration and deliberations on the report of the Elections Directorate and the National Appeals Committee on some regions had provided solutions on addressing the concerns.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The statement proposed that the Bono East Region Elections Committee be "dissolved and elections put on hold and the National Elections Directorate will announce a new date for the regional election conference, as well as regional youth and women conferences which will be conducted by a taskforce from the National Elections Directorate.

"In the Ahafo and Eastern regions, FEC has postponed the regional election to November 18 to 20, 2022 in order to hear some petitions presented to the Appeals Committee and has approved the Eastern Regional Executive Committee request for a week's extension.

"However, the regional youth conference will come off as scheduled on Friday in the regional capital, Koforidua and FEC will uphold the annulled elections results of the Mpraeso Constituency.

"More importantly, all communications and directives in respect of election matters in the Eastern Region can and must only be issued by either the National Elections Directorate or the leader of the national elections taskforce for region," the statement stressed.