Ghana: STU Demand Increase in GETFund Allocation to Complete Science Park Project

Sunyani — The management of Sunyani Technical University (STU) are calling for an increase in the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) annual allocation to the University for the Completion of Science Park project, which began almost two decades ago.

The 4-storey Science Park project began in 2007 but several years down the line, only the Ground floor had been completed and put to use.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghanaian Times in Sunyani, on the sidelines of the 55th Anniversary celebrations of the University the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, noted that the yearly allocation by GETFund toward the completion of the project had been woefully inadequate.

The Vice-Chancellor appealed to the President to use his good offices to grant a special GETFund allocation to STU for the completion of the Science Park project to resolve the acute staff office and classroom accommodation challenges facing the University at the moment.

The Vice-Chancellor further called for the construction of the four-kilometer road network within the university's campus, especially the road linking the main campus and the water-log section of the institution, to save students and staff of grappling with dust during harmattan and mud during the rainy season.

Prof. Adinkrah-Appiah also asked for the construction of a footbridge across the university's main entrance and the other side of the main Sunyani-Kumasi road to save students and other pedestrians from frequent knockdowns by motorists.

He called on STU's business partners, alumni, corporate bodies, philanthropists and the public at large to take keen interest in the development of the institution for it to realise its mandate of raising the next generation of entrepreneurially inclined industry captains for job and wealth creation in Ghana and beyond.

The Sunyani Technical University (STU) began in 1967 as Sunyani Technical Institute (SUTECH) to offer technical and vocational education and training to Middle School Leavers, and later on, to Junior Secondary School graduates.

In 1997, Sunyani Technical Institute was upgraded to Sunyani Polytechnic (S-POLY) and further elevated in 2016 to a Technical University and given a new mandate through the coming into force of the Technical Universities Act 2016 (Act 922 as amended).