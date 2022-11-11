Ghana: One Archbishop, 6 Others Consecrated in Accra

A United States based Motivational Speaker and Preacher, Archbishop Kenneth Mcnatt, has charged men and women of God to influence society positively by teaching and living the true word of God.

He also called on pastors to influence nations by teaching the gospel, manifesting the word of God and praying fervently for the people that they "lead without fear or favour."

Archbishop Mcnatt stated this at the consecration ceremony of Archbishop Shamback Opoku Amaning, President of Shambah Ministerial Council, five Bishops and one Lady Apostle Veronica Mills Lamptey at the Transformation Power Church International off Spintex Road in Accra at the weekend.

They were co-consecrated by Archbishop Dr Daniel Antwi-Boasiako, President of the Shepherd to Shepherd Mission International and Archbishop Mcnatt.

Archbishop Mcnatt who delivered the sermon noted that men and women of God had to uphold the virtues of integrity, humility, and follow the scriptures that they preached to their flock.

He said if those were done, God would exalt them at all times.

Archbishop Mcnatt stressed that men and women of God had to manifest Christ, explaining that they should lead their flock in truth, fairness and honesty.

Archbishop Antwi- Boasiako urged the newly consecrated men and women of God to preach the word of God in purity, to be exemplary leaders and be chaste.

He also said they should be diligent in all their dealings in the high office to which they had been inducted into and also be spiritually disciplined.

Archbishop Antwi-Boasiako admonished them to walk in the power of God and be physically disciplined.

Archbishop Shamback on behalf of the elevated men and women of God thanked all those who contributed in diverse ways to support them to achieve their heart desires and supported them to attain their calling of God.

He also thanked God for promoting them from zero level to the level of heroes.