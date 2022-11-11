Ghana: Products Certified By FDA at Ports Safe for Consumption

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has assured the general public that registered imported chicken and other meat products cleared from the ports by the FDA are safe for consumption.

According to FDA, the products were taken through internationally accredited protocols and procedures to ensure its safety before getting into the Ghanaian market.

A statement issued by the FDA copied the Ghanaian Times said that FDA in 2018 established a mini laboratory at the Tema Port to perform testing of meat products before release.

"The FDA performs thorough inspection such as discolouration, odour and packaging integrity on each consignment that arrives at the ports to ascertain product's compliance with food safety standards,"it said.

It added that "any consignment found to be unwholesome is subjected to the requisite regulatory procedures including safe disposal and sanctioning of the importer".

This, the authority had reassured the public that the health and safety of the citizenry was of priority and as such would continue to work assiduously to ensure only safe and nutritious foods were sold on the markets.

"Consumers are also encouraged to immediately bring to the notice of the FDA any observation of an instance of contaminated, spoilt or expired chicken or other meat products that comes to their notice," it said.

However, the assurance comes off the back of a news item published on Ghana Web and captioned "AGI Raise Red Flag on Imported Chicken into Ghana".

According to the story, some of the chicken and other meat products imported into the country appeared to have been slaughtered many years back, with most having been injected for preservation purposes and with the likelihood of dire health implications high, including cancer.

Regrettably, the story claimed that "the situation is dire, and Ghana must move quickly to curtail the growing import of likely cancer-infested chicken and meat onto the local market".

FDA further said it would continue to work with the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and the Ghana National Association of Poultry Farmers (GNAPF) to increase the production and supply of locally produced poultry products for the Ghanaian market.