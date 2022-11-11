Ghana: Afriyie Ankrah Files Nomination to Contest NDC Gen SEC Position

A party stalwart of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has filed his nomination to contest the position of the General Secretary of the party at the party's headquarters in Accra on Wednesday.

In his interaction with the media after submitting his forms, Mr Ankrah called on all party members to rally behind him to rescue the country from the current economic hardships which he claimed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had failed to address.

He added that this year's delegates' conference was critical in determining who wins the 2024 general election hence the need for delegates to vote into office competent individuals and not be swayed by money.

"I can tell you right now that this delegates congress is the most critical elections in the history of our dear country. If we get it right as a party the whole country will get it right and if we get it wrong the country will sink.Take a moment and carefully think about the ramifications of putting the wrong people in the right offices," he explained.

Mr Ankrah emphasised that the NDC would match the incumbent party boot for boot in order to secure victory in the 2024 general election and indicated that for the NDC to secure victory in 2024, it must remain united and urged members contesting for various positions to eschew any form of conduct that would affect the party's agenda.

"To my colleagues contesting for various positions in the party that you are even considered for a leadership position in a party like the NDC is a privilege not an entitlement because this party has suffered enough mostly from internally generated wounds. That's why from the beginning of my campaign I instructed my team and made sure I run a clean, decent and respectful campaign," he said.

Mr Ankrah would be contesting alongside the current Deputy General Secretary, Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor and the former Member of Parliament for Ketu South and former Deputy Minister of finance, Fifi Kwetey.

The NDC would hold its delegates conference next month to determine which party members would control the affairs of the party.