Gambia: Banjul Zonal Team Slash Bem in Warm-Up Clash

Banjul zonal team on Monday defeated Barra, Essau and Mayamba (BEM) 2-0 in a friendly match played at the Banjul Mini-Stadium.

The city boys made a flying start to the match and created numerous goal-scoring chances.

Yunusa Sowe and Sulayman Jarju scored for Banjul zonal team in the first half of the match to inspire the city boys to a slender victory over Barra, Essau and Mayamba (BEM).

BEM dominated the second half and crafted several goal-scoring opportunities but failed to capitalise on them thus the match ended 2-0 in favour of Banjul zonal team.

The friendly match was part of the preparations of Banjul zonal team and BEM for the 2022 super 'nawetan zonal football tournament set to begin on 1 December 2022.

Duwasu slap Kafuta in Kombo East inter-village tourney