Gambia: GTU Will Implement Route Licence Scheme - Ceesay

11 November 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Ismaila Sonko

President of The General Transport Union (GTU) has said that it is part of their agreement with the Government of The Gambia to introduce the Route Licence Scheme.

Omar Ceesay said, when implemented, the scheme would help ease the burden of commuters paying multiple fares on the road.

Speaking recently in an exclusive interview with The Point at his office, Ceesay said: "Part of the agreement of the aforementioned meeting includes the Route License Scheme, which if implemented is intended to ease the burden of transportation on commuters, as it will help abolish the payment of multiple fares by commuters."

The scheme would be applied to commercial vehicles carrying more than 10 passengers, he said, adding that these vehicles would ply in their respective registered routes.

"Despite this development, commuters still continue to experience this unfortunate conduct, as they yearn for the implementation of the initiative," the GTU president stated, saying that the payment of multiple fares by commuters has continued to pose financial challenges to them especially to low-income earners, considering the dire economic situation of the Gambia.

Ceesay indicated that the adoption of the Route Licence Scheme also witnessed the establishment of a joint committee including the union, government and relevant stakeholders to come up with a roadmap in implementing it, thereby improving the country's transport system, especially urban transportation system.

The GTU president also spoke about the advantage of the initiative, saying if implemented it would help both the drivers and the commuters across the country.

It would be recalled that last September, the GTU planned to protest when the Gambia government "failed to meet" their demands including the increment of tariff rates, reduction of toll fee at the border posts and other issues. But the plan to protest was cancelled forthwith after a meeting with the government and stakeholders.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.