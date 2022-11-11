Gambia: GTU Will Implement Route Licence Scheme - Ceesay

President of The General Transport Union (GTU) has said that it is part of their agreement with the Government of The Gambia to introduce the Route Licence Scheme.

Omar Ceesay said, when implemented, the scheme would help ease the burden of commuters paying multiple fares on the road.

Speaking recently in an exclusive interview with The Point at his office, Ceesay said: "Part of the agreement of the aforementioned meeting includes the Route License Scheme, which if implemented is intended to ease the burden of transportation on commuters, as it will help abolish the payment of multiple fares by commuters."

The scheme would be applied to commercial vehicles carrying more than 10 passengers, he said, adding that these vehicles would ply in their respective registered routes.

"Despite this development, commuters still continue to experience this unfortunate conduct, as they yearn for the implementation of the initiative," the GTU president stated, saying that the payment of multiple fares by commuters has continued to pose financial challenges to them especially to low-income earners, considering the dire economic situation of the Gambia.

Ceesay indicated that the adoption of the Route Licence Scheme also witnessed the establishment of a joint committee including the union, government and relevant stakeholders to come up with a roadmap in implementing it, thereby improving the country's transport system, especially urban transportation system.

The GTU president also spoke about the advantage of the initiative, saying if implemented it would help both the drivers and the commuters across the country.

It would be recalled that last September, the GTU planned to protest when the Gambia government "failed to meet" their demands including the increment of tariff rates, reduction of toll fee at the border posts and other issues. But the plan to protest was cancelled forthwith after a meeting with the government and stakeholders.