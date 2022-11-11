Gambia: Duwasu Slap Kafuta in Kombo East Inter-Village Tourney

Duwasu over the weekend beat Kafuta 1-0 in the 2022-2023 Kombo East inter-village football tournament played at the Kuloro Football Field.

The Kafuta boys required a victory against the Duwasu boys to fancy their chances of reaching the quarterfinals of the annual Kombo East inter-village football championship.

The Duwasu boys scored one goal in the match without Kafuta responding to snatch a hard-fought win over the Kafuta boys.

Kafuta reacted for an equaliser and crafted some goal-scoring opportunities but failed to materialise on them thus the match ended 1-0 in favour of Duwasu.

The 2022-2023 Kombo East inter-village football tournament is aimed at scouting good players for the 2022 super 'nawetan zonal football championship.