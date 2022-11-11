Gambia: Clash of Heavyweights - Yaya Jammeh to Face Flex in Battle for FJT Flag

Yaya Jammeh of club Gambia Police Force and Flex of club Tallinding Japoo will on Sunday 13 November 2022 battle in what promises to be an intriguing grand combat to be staged by Gumbo Gaye Promotion at the Serekunda West Mini-Stadium.

The two Gambian heavyweight wrestlers will fight to win the flag named after Honourable Fabakary Tombong Jatta (FJT), Speaker of the Gambia's National Assembly.

The veteran politician is expected to grace the occasion and handover the flag to the eventual winner.

The Tallinding-based wrestler (Flex) will be looking to build up on his surprise victory over Boga last season, following his return from a two-year sabbatical, while the Police Officer and Sanyang-based wrestler (Yaya Jammeh), who also won his last bout against Manduwarr, will be looking to continue his winning run.

The event, organised by Gumbo Gaye Promotion, will feature some other interesting bouts when Bala Niamina of Club Abuko Mbolo take on Buwassor of Club Nema Mbolo. Boy Gaye of Club Ama Academy will battle with Papa Sowe of Club Kotu Mbolo; Modou Gadai of Club New Jeshwang Mbolo will wrestle with Malam Niani of Club Tallinding United; Bebe Gineh of Club Banjul Japoo will face Koche Barma of Club Tanji Mbolo; Bulfaleh of Club Brikama Mbolo will fight with Bebe London of Club Serekunda Gom Sa Rew, CFA of Club Tallinding Japoo will wrestle with Kartus of Feke Masi Boleh, and Scorpion of Club Jeff Jel will battle it out with Volume of Club Ebo Town Mbolo.

Findiferr of Club Nema Saku Ham will wrestle with Kani Bu Sew in the traditional freestyle (roffo) while Artist of Club Ndungu Kebbeh will take on American of Club Terminal Mbolo.

There will also be bouts that will feature comedians to entertain the crowd before the start of the proper combats.

The event is expected to be attended by thousands of fans and some high-profile dignitaries.