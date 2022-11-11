Gambia: Tallinding South Park Foundation Stone Laid

Talib Ahmed Bensouda, mayor of Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC), on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for Tallinding South Park which will have children playing ground, pitch and a gym.

The project, under the care of the Kanifing Environmental Transformation Programme (KETP), is funded by the European Union.

The project is undertaken to improve the environmental lives of the residents of the municipality and also regenerate and develop 7 parks to open a green space for children and the differently able.

Mayor Bensouda said the park would enhance social inclusion, specifically for children, young people, women and the differently able persons by developing accessible green public spaces.

"The development of these parks is central to the municipality effort to green the city to create resilience with increased quality of life for its residents," he said.

Bansouda also said that the activity is in response to consultation with communities and parents' desire for great access to recreation and playing ground facilities that are well maintained and secure within the municipality.

"Upgrading and maintaining public parks will provide an opportunity to enhance the biodiversity, such as planting native trees which are becoming rare species and using the area as an educational resource to demonstrate link between sustainable living and the environment," he explained.

Karamo Ceesay, councillor of Tallinding South, highlighted the importance of laying the first park for the community of Tallinding under his councillorship.

He acknowledged the council's support of 500 bins through the KETP project that are placed along the highway.

"We also received 9,000 mangroves from KMC to plant along the riverside. With the support of Council there will also be a transfer station at the riverside as the trash truck does not reach around the riverside area," he added.

Ceesay said in Tallinding South kids do not have a place to play and most of them do go to the riverside to play but stated that with the construction of the park all kids would go there to play.