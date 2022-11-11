Gambia: WABSA Hosts 'Flight of Osprey Expedition Team' in Gambia

Madam Dench with WABSA Members ,West Africa Birds Study Association (WABSA) last week hosted an eight-member team from 'Flight of the Osprey Expedition Team' from UK led by the UN Ambassador for Migratory Species, Madam Sacha Dench.

The team's expedition was to find out all the threat to Osprey Bird's Migration, particularly the young birds who migrated from UK to other parts of the World.

Speaking to our reporter at their residence in Tanji on Tuesday, the UN Ambassador for Migratory Species, Madam Sacha Dench, said they travelled overland from the UK, from 1 August to 5 November 2022.

"Before reaching The Gambia, we travelled through the following countries: France, Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Mauritania and Senegal," Madam Dench said.

She explained that 70% of Osprey Birds that migrate from the UK don't survive due to many factors, saying that during their expedition tour from the UK, they met along different people in other countries, who are into birds' conservation like WABSA in The Gambia.

This is their first time of visiting Gambia, she said, adding that after The Gambia, they would proceed to Cassamance in Senegal, Guinea Bissau and Guinea Conakry.

She said there were four tagged Osprey Birds that migrated from the UK to other parts of the World out of which, one adult is in Guinea Conakry and another one is in Spain and the other two died.

She says that most of the migrated birds don't stay long in other countries unlike The Gambia, where they stay long during winter season.

"During our stay in The Gambia, we visited Tambi Wetland complex in Banjul, mangrove Bijol Island in Tanji, Kotu Creek, Ndangkan Community in Banjul, WABSA mangrove planting site in Tambi, Tanji Fish Landing site, Bolong Fenyo in Gunjur, Kotu Old Cycle Track, Gambia Birds Watchers Association's main office in Kotu and Tendaba Camp in Kwinella, LRR," she explained.

The Executive Director of WABSA, Lamin Jobaate, commended UN Ambassador for Migratory Species and team for the visit, saying WABSA, being the Birdlife International partner NGO in The Gambia, is making a lot of progress on its Atlantic flyway.

"Flight of the Osprey Expedition team from the UK are here to see for themselves some natures that are connected to conservation and most especially to forge partnership with WABSA," said Mr Jobaate.

According to him, after the end of the expedition, the team would make a documentary form for educational purposes and to be shared among educational institutions like the UTG and other institutions.