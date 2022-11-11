Gambia: Lamin Jallow Scores Third League Goal in Adanaspor Win

Scorpions' winger Lamin Jallow has scored his third league goal for his Turkish side Adanaspor, during their 3-2 home win over Pendikspor during their week-11 fixtures played at the New Adanas Stadium on Saturday.

The 26-year-old scored his side's opening goal in the 11th minute.

Burak Çoban and Yohan Roche added their names on the score sheet for Adanaspor in the 24th and 40th minutes respectively.

The former Real de Banjul player has now scored three goals in ten matches for Adanaspor this season.

The win moved Adanaspor to 11th position with 14 points, eight points behind Pendikspor who occupy 8th position with 18 points after 11 games.

Meanwhile, Lamin Jallow has signed for the Turkish club (Adanaspor) after leaving Italian side Vicenza last summer.

He was on Monday named in the 23-man squad for the Scorpions by coach Tom Saintfiet for the double international friendly games against DR Congo and Liberia respectively next week.