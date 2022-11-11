Gambia: Health Promotion Boss Bags Int'l Appointment With ACDC

Modou Njai, Director of Health Promotion and Education under the Ministry of Health, has been appointed regional coordinator by the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (ACDC).

Following his appointment, which took effect last week Tuesday, Mr Njai will be working under the Western Coordination Centers of the ACDC in Abuja, Nigeria. He held the director of Health Promotion and Education position at the Ministry of Health since 2019.

His duties at ACDC will include overseeing 5 to 10 countries in the West Africa sub-region.

Mr Njai served in various portfolios at the Ministry of Health for 30 years. He also holds a Master's Degree in Public Health and Health Promotion, a Post-Graduate Diploma in Food and serves as the architect of the Directorate of Health Promotion and Education.

Until his new appointment, he was a steering committee member of the Public Health Risk Communication and Community Engagement and Practice for Africa, established by the African Union Commission - ACDC and WHO Regional Office for Africa.

To celebrate the landmark achievement, the ministry on Saturday and Sunday held colourful ceremonies, attended by senior officials of the ministry and other dignitaries.