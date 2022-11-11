Gambia: 'Killa Ace Isn't Your Enemy As Portrayed By the Mainstream Propaganda'

Controversial Gambian rapper and youth activist, Ali Cham alias Killer Ace, on Friday reiterated in a statement expressed towards the uniform men of The Gambia that he is not their enemy as portrayed by the mainstream propaganda.

The rapper, youth and political rights activist relations with the members of the Gambia Police Force have always been very rough. He has had several encounters with the uniform-men, one of the most notable includes his arrest and indictment by the police following the 2019 riots over the death of a Sierra Leonean.

The Foreign national was alleged to have died resulting from torture meted on him by the police, members of the Anti-Crime Unit in particular.

Ace was eventually indicted on charges of arson, unlawful assembly, wilful damage of properties and prohibition of conduct conducive to breach of peace.

Ace remains one of the best young orators and speakers across The Gambia and the Gambian rapper most featured in international mainstream media. His lyrics linger as some of the country's most revolutionary and blunt lyrics, with songs typically targeting legal prejudice, corruption, politics, human rights abuses and police brutality, amongst others.

Some such songs include Hear Us Out, Ku Boka C Geta G, I am a Victim, Go Gotta Go (targeting notorious Gorgui Mboob and the Anti-Crime Unit), Combat Corruption, Conspiracy Theories, Tass C Yen (disappointed), Letter to the President, Its Politics, Deka Mako Mom (sung as a reply to Yaya Jammeh's claim of owning The Gambia).

During the Yaya Jammeh days, he remained one of the bluntest Jammeh critics. Following a song titled 'Ku Boka C Geta G', Ace flee the country to seek refuge in Senegal.

The song criticises the autocratic system of Jammeh and the gross rights violations, such as extra-judicial killings, forced disappearance, torture, etc. It also called for freedom of expression and the elevation of the masses.

Post-Jammeh era, his encounters with the police continue to be stiff, as in his songs titled Go Gotta Go', the rap genius described the Anti-Crime Unit as the bulldozers in the Jammeh days, whom the TRRC have relayed in their final report to have operated on illegalities and brutes force with impunity.

"Face the people and stop acting like cowards. Stop acting like you own this land when the country is ours. Yes, we only demanding for you to hear us out," a typical lyric from 'Hear Us Out' directed towards the Gambian authorities.

Nonetheless, the rapper, who described police brutality as a pandemic like Covid-19, stated on Friday on his Face page "I be getting much love from them recently."

"At Denton Bridge, the soldier shouted KILLA ACE with a big salute. In front of State House, a traffic officer stopped me and showed appreciation for the work I do, and requested a pic in the process. These are just a few of the many stories."

"Thanks to all the servicemen and women who have seen the bigger picture, Killa Ace isn't your enemy as portrayed by the mainstream propaganda. To all my fans in the services, Salutes to you," he added.