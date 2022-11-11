Gambia: OIC Secretary-General Receives Gambia's Justice Minister

11 November 2022
The Point (Banjul)

H.E. Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, OIC Secretary-General, received yesterday, in his office in Jeddah, H.E. Mr Dawda A. Jallow, Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Republic of The Gambia.

During the meeting, the two sides praised the level of cooperation between the OIC and the Gambia and expressed the will to further enhance it.

The Secretary-General paid tribute to the Gambia for its role within the OIC and for its strong commitment to the principles of justice and accountability, defending the cause of the Muslim Rohingya.

