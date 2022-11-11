Ghana: Legon Cities Host OLY Today

Legon Cities will host Accra Great Olympics at the El-wak Sports Stadium in the first of match day six games of the betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL) today.

The Royals have enjoyed an impressive run this season so and will hope to hand the Wonder Club their first defeat of the season.

Olympics are without blemish this season after winning three and drawing two in the first five matches of the season.

As they storm the El-wak Stadium today, the Coach Yaw Preko side will aim at keeping their enviable record intact against a hungry Royals team that are also on an agenda to halt that run.

It will surely be a great game by all standards as both sides aim to win the bragging rights in an emerging rivalry that has seen the Wonder boys enjoy a fair share of the points at stake.

The return of Ibrahim Sulley appears to have given Olympics an edge upfront and have created a creative spark that could provide Yusif Abdul-Razak with the opportunities to fire them up.

But having become very familiar with the Elwak Stadium pitch, it would hand the host a huge advantage which they may capitalize on to cause an upset.

All eyes will surely be on former Hearts of Oak striker, Kofi Kodzi, who is in his first season with the Royals after his transfer from the Phobians.

In the Hearts attacking machinery, he was the bulldozer that flattens every object in sight to bang in the goals for the Phobians but he is yet to establish himself as the main man with the Royals.

Against another high profile side the Olympics, Kodzie will accept that challenge to open his goal account for the Royals.

That seem a huge task considering the current form of the Oly back-line that would surely have Raymond Grippman, Solomon Adomako and Ebenezer Sekyere in attendance.