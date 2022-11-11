Ghana: Accra SHS Gets STEAM Centre

One of the 20 Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) Centre at the Accra High Senior High School (SHS) has been inaugurated.

The facility is fitted with modern equipment to aid effective teaching and learning of science education.

It was constructed in collaboration with the Israeli government.

Inaugurating it, the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum said the Centre was a testimony of the government's commitment to STEAM education.

He noted that STEAM education remained very critical for the country's socio-economic development stressing that "This is our best choice to transform education in the country."

"We have all the natural resources in the country, yet we are underdeveloped. We can become a developed nation by being determined to excel and changing the narrative," the minister said.

He noted that his outfit was working tirelessly to produce students who would be innovative and critical in their thinking to solve problems for national development.

To this end, he said government had built a STEM High School in Bosomtwe in the Ashanti Region with 12 science laboratories with three more girls STEM schools under construction in Kumasi, Kpone Katamanso and Weija in the Greater Accra Region.

Dr Adutwum stated that the country needed creative students "to be fit for purpose" and advance the country's socio-economic development.

He urged the students to take advantage of the Centre and learn hard to be responsible citizens, as well as produce more engineers and scientists in the country.

The newly appointed Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) Dr Eric Nkansah said the government over the last six years had been pursuing educational reforms to equip learners with 21st Century skills.

This, he explained was to enable the students to participate fully in the industrial revolution.

STEM education, he stated, was not negotiable as such the government would continue to pursue educational reforms for the socio-economic transformation of the country.

Mr Nkansah, therefore, encouraged students to take interest in offering science related courses.

Mr Yoram Doitch, the Chief Executive Officer, ROBO Group expressed satisfaction with collaboration with the country to develop the skills and potentials of the students in science and technology.