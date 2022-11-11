Ghana: Court Restrains Arise Ghana From Demo

The Ghana Police Service has secured an order from the Accra High Court retraining Arise Ghana, a political pressure group, from holding its planned demonstration on November 15-17, 2022.

The police, who went to court under the Public Order Act,1994 (Act 491) on a motion of notice contended that the Revolution Square opposite the Jubilee House, where Arise Ghana intended to use as a point of convergence for the demonstration, was inconvenient due to security reasons.

The police argued that per the National Security and the Police Security Intelligence assessment, there was reasonable grounds that converging at the Revolution Square, will endanger public safety and violate the rights and freedom of other persons.

Instead, the police proposed that Arise Ghana locate their point of convergence at the independence square where they can assure effective policing.

In a letter7 dated November 8,2022, the pressure group said at a meeting with the Regional Police Command led by one of their leaders, Rex Omar, they failed to reach a compromise over the venue.

The group disclosed that they had agreed for the number of participants to be reduced from 500,000 to 500 for the two-day picketing.

Also they had agreed for the picketing to last for 4 hours starting from midday and ending at four.

Arise Ghana would have opportunity to respond to the order on November 14, 2022, when the application is formally moved.