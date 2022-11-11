Ghana: Fitch Solutions Predicts Disinflation Process for Ghana in 2023

11 November 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

International research institution, Fitch Solutions, is forecasting a disinflation process for Ghana throughout next year.

This is due to an expected programme from the International Monetary Fund and the stabilisation of the cedi.

It expects inflation to average about 18.7 per cent in 2023, from over 30 per cent in 2022.

Senior Country Risk Analyst at Fitch Solutions, Mike Kruiniger, in a report said these were necessary measures for economic growth.

"We expect disinflation throughout 2023 as the exchange rate stabilised on an expected IMF deal. It will remain elevated at an average of 18.7 per cent," he said.

"As such, it will continue to exert downside pressure on household purchasing power and corporate profit margins and thus limit economic growth", he explained.

He however said both Ghana's fiscal and external accounts were under significant pressure at the moment.

But Mr. Kruinger said it expect a likely IMF programme to improve the country's fiscal metrics.

"We expect that a likely IMF deal will improve Ghana's fiscal metrics as well as limit risks to its external position in 2023," he said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.