Ghana: ACMA, NYA Train Youth in Satellite Dish Installation

11 November 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Ankrah

The Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly (ACMA) and the National Youth Authority (NYA) organised a satellite dish installation training for a section of youth in Accra on Tuesday.

The training was part of efforts to reduce unemployment and equip unemployed youth with entrepreneurial skills in the country.

With over 35 participants, selected from all electoral areas of the municipality were taken through the installation process of installing satellite dishes.

In a brief address by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Mohammed Quaye underscored the current hardship in the country coupled with the high rate of unemployment.

"I want to encourage each and everyone one of you to take advantage of this training in order to fully equip yourselves and be self-employed or entrepreneurs to lessen the rate of unemployment in the country," he said.

Explaining, Mr Quaye said one could better themselves and be proactive with any acquired skills from trainings and set up businesses in growing industries hence, there was a need for participants to take every trainings seriously.

"The Assembly has invested so much for you to be trained to get more youth active in the country as you establish yourselves small business ventures to generate income for you," he said.

Mr Quaye encouraged the youth to share their challenges in order for the assembly to support them in any meaningful way.

The Greater Accra Regional Director of National Youth Authority (NYA), Mr Matthias Blay, on his part expressed his profound gratitude to the MCEfor supporting and assisting the youth develop their skills within the municipality.

"I would entreat other assemblies to also look out for such initiatives to support the youth and that in a way would buttress the mandate of the NYAas we allco-ordinate and facilitate youth empowerment activitiesin Ghana in order to ensure development of the Ghanaian youth," he said.

Mr Blay advised the youth to also take advantage of the government agencies and initiatives that supported young entrepreneurs such as Ghana Enterprises Agency

(GEA), National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) and the recently launched YouStart programme.

