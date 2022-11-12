Cameroon: Indomitable Lions Hunting for a Win

Cameroon head to Qatar in search of their first World Cup victory since 2002, when they beat Saudi Arabia.

Before that victory 20 years ago the Indomitable Lions had won only one World Cup fixture since 1990.

Since 2002 Cameroon have only featured in two World Cups and have lost all six of their fixtures.

However, Cameroon are the African side with the most World Cup appearances, with this year's being their eighth time at the showpiece.

Cameroon also became the first African country to reach a World Cup quarterfinal when they reached the second knockout stage in 1990.

Despite not competing in a World Cup since 2014, the Indomitable Lions can be confident in their form this year.

Cameroon finished third at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year and shocked Algeria in the World Cup qualifiers to book their spot in Qatar.

But the search for that illustrious win may prove a difficult task for Cameroon, who will face Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland in group G.

Manager Robert Song will look towards striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to cause an upset, with the Bayern Munich target man scoring 10 goals in just 15 outings this season.

Midfielder André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, who plays for Napoli in Italy, has also enjoyed a fine first half of the season and will hope to carry that form into Qatar.

Cameroon will have Bryan Mbuemo at their disposal after the Brentford winger switched allegiances from France in August this year.

The African side also have the likes of goalkeeper Andre Onana, striker Vincent Aboubakar and Karl Toko Ekambi in their ranks.

The opening fixture could prove to be crucial for Cameroon; a win over Switzerland could give the side the confidence they need to progress to the next round, but they would need a victory over Serbia or Brazil to secure that spot.

While progression may not be the goal, a win for Cameroon would serve as a momentous occasion for the entire nation.