Ghana: Black Stars Look to Make Light of a Dark Situation

Ghana will be making a return to the Fifa World Cup for the first time since 2014, but their stay in Qatar may be short-lived.

However, coming up against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H may prove a task too difficult for the African side.

The Black Stars endured a poor Africa Cup of Nations which saw head coach Milovan Rajevac sacked and former player Otto Addo take the reins.

Ghana edged out Nigeria for a spot in Qatar but despite only winning one game in 12 this year, there is a small element of confidence in the Ghanaian ranks that they may cause an upset.

Going into the tournament as underdogs and favourites to finish bottom of the group may do the revamped Ghana squad a world of good.

Amongst those in the new-look Ghana squad is Brighton & Hove Albion full back Tariq Lamptey and Atletico Bilbao's Inaki Williams, who both switched allegiances this year.

Adding to the firepower coming into the squad is the likes of Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu, Leicester defender Daniel Amartey and Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew.

Outside of the top five leagues is Ajax's midfielder Mohammed Kudus who impressed during the Dutch's side's Uefa Champions League campaign.

Ghana head into Qatar ranked 61st in the world and having their best performance at the quarter-final in 2010.

South African football fans still feel the pain of losing to Ghana in controversial fashion in the World Cup qualifier - and that quarter-final finish is important as Ghana get their chance at revenge. Luis Suarez and Uruguay prevented the Black Stars from the final four when the striker handled the ball off the line.

Ghana striker on the night Asamoah Gyan missed the penalty and the African side were eventually knocked out at the final eight stage.

But by the time they play Uruguay they may already know their World Cup fate as Ghana begin their campaign against Portugal before facing South Korea.