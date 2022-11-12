Senegal: Fit or Unfit, Mané Will Make Senegal Squad

11 November 2022
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Razeen Gutta

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse is said to be ready to include the injured Sadio Mané in his Fifa World Cup squad on Friday as the Afcon champions hope for a miracle recovery for their star man.

The Ballon d'Or runner up suffered an injury to his right fibula while playing for Bayern Munich, with the club saying that he would undergo tests to determine the extent of the problem.

An internal source from the Senegal football federation told AFP that Mané "remains calm" and certainly "will be on the list" come Friday.

"He's professional, he knows that injury is part of the job," the source added.

Alternate reports have also stated that the attacker may regain his fitness in time for the third and final group stage game.

The former Liverpool man played a vital part in his country's qualification for Qatar, scoring the winning penalty in their playoff shootout against Egypt.

Fifa secretary general Fatima Samoura has suggested using spiritual leaders to speed up the recovery process, saying that the 30-year-old "has to be there!"

"We are going to use spiritual leaders. I don't know [if they're effective] but in this instance, we're going to use them anyway. We are hoping for miracles. He has to be there!" Samoura told Europe 1.

 

