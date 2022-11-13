Ethiopia: Resumption of Humanitarian Assistance to Northern Ethiopia

document

We welcome the commitment to unhindered humanitarian access and clarification of cessation of hostilities implementing arrangements articulated in the Declaration of the Senior Commanders Meeting on the Implementation of the Ethiopia Permanent Cessation of Hostilities Agreement announced today in Nairobi. In addition to more concretely specifying the implementation of the November 2 agreement signed in Pretoria, the parties further committed to cooperate and facilitate the delivery of unhindered humanitarian access in today's agreement. We welcome the humanitarian access permissions that have already been restored as well as the firm commitments for humanitarian assistance to flow to the Tigray Region and the affected areas of the Afar and Amhara Regions to address the needs of the most vulnerable. The United States is the largest supporter of humanitarian aid to Ethiopia, and we will continue to deliver to those most in need.

As the parties implement the commitments they made in the November 2 agreement and today's declaration, they must honor the cessation of hostilities, expedite unhindered humanitarian assistance to all in need, protect all civilians, deliver restoration of basic services throughout northern Ethiopia, and begin investigation of and accountability for human rights abuses.

We commend the parties for continuing to deliver on their commitments and applaud the determined efforts of AU High Representative former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta who spearheaded this effort in Nairobi, the government of Kenya for hosting, and the African Union for its leadership. The United States will continue to support the implementation of the November 2 agreement and efforts to achieve a lasting peace. Work remains, but progress is promising and gives the Ethiopian people reason for hope.