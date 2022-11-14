Africa: Former President Kenyatta in Kinshasa for Talks With Tshisekedi On DRC Insecurity

13 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Vilenta Wakwelo

Nairobi — Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is in Kinshasa for talks with Felix Tshisekedi on the escalating security situation in east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

A statement by the East African Community (EAC) indicated that Kenyatta will be holding two-day high-level consultations with Tshisekedi from Sunday.

According to the statement, the peace process has been re-energized to incorporate local DRC community leaders and stakeholders to bring a comprehensive solution to the protracted security situation.

"The inter - Congolese dialogue under the EAC - led peace process has been re-energized to incorporate local DRC community leaders and stakeholders to bring a comprehensive solution to the protracted security situation," read the statement.

The meeting came just a week after the summit of EAC heads of state held a high-level consultative meeting on the peace process in eastern DRC, on the sidelines of the COP-27 meeting with a view of strengthening the political track.

In the meeting, all the seven EAC member states vowed to fully participate and further support the peace process.

"The meeting chaired by H.E Evariste Ndayishimiye, the Chairperson of the summit of EAC heads of state and president of the republic of Burundi committed that all the 7 EAC partner states will now be fully involved with the process, with each Head of State forwarding a technical advisor to support the Facilitator of the EAC Peace Process," added EAC.

Earlier in the month, Kenyatta and Burundi's president Ndayishimiye had also engaged on the peace process in Eastern DRC.

Heads of state from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania reiterated their commitment to contribute to the EAC special fund for the implementation of the peace process and urged all partner states to sustainably support the facility.

Currently, the African Union and the International Conference on The Great Lakes Region have contributed to the EAC special fund for the implementation of the peace process.

The EAC is further set to hold a peace summit at the end of the year with a view to strengthening the complementarity role of the EAC-led peace process and the Luanda process among other issues.

The next session of the peace dialogue on the security situation in Eastern DRC is scheduled to commence on 21st November 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya.

