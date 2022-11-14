Kenyan Peacekeepers Arrive in DR Congo's Volatile East

Nairobi — Kenyan soldiers landed in the city of Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on reporters saw, as part of regional peacekeeping mission to the troubled region.

The Kenyan parliament this week approved the deployment of just over 900 troops to the DRC, where the resurgence of the M23 rebel group has inflamed regional tensions.

Chief of Defence Forces Robert Kibochi urged the officers to work well with their counterparts as they were deployed to the peace-keeping mission.

Speaking during the flagging-off ceremony today, he reiterated Kenya's wide expertise and experience, adding that the officers are up to the task.

He urged them to obey the law of the land as they are deployed.