Nigeria: Live Updates - 2023: Sowore, Yabagi, Umeadi, Adebayo Participate in Presidential Town-Hall Meeting

The town hall meeting will feature four presidential candidates who will tell Nigerians their plans for security and the economy.

All is set for the second in the series of presidential town hall meetings.

Four presidential candidates of the 18 registered political parties for next year's general election will be seated shortly to engage in a debate and tell Nigerians their plans for security and the economy.

The candidates are Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC), Yabagi Sani of the African Democratic Party (ADP), Peter Umeadi of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Adewole Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The debate will kick off at 7:00 p.m. and should last about two hours.

It will feature questions from the moderator, panellists and the audience. There will also be live fact-checking on data or assumptions by the candidates, presented by the PREMIUM TIMES' team.

PREMIUM TIMES is partnering with Arise Television to host the presidential town hall meeting and it is done in collaboration with the Centre for Democrats and Development (CDD).

Other media partners for Sunday's town-hall meeting are the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Nigerian Guild of Editors, Vanguard newspaper, Daily Trust newspaper and New Telegraph newspaper.

Leadership newspaper, TheCable, Punch newspapers, Guardian newspaper, The Sun newspaper and the Nigerian Fact-Checkers Coalition are the other partners.

This debate comes exactly one week after the first in the series - which featured Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP and Kola Abiola of the Peoples Redemption Party and Ifeanyi Okowa, who represented the PDP's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

At last week's rendezvous, Atiku and the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, were absent at the presidential town hall meeting - which generated controversy on social media. Many Nigerians accused the duo of avoiding critical public engagements.

This paper also reported how the participants fared at the event which lasted over four hours.

Follow PREMIUM TIMES as we bring you to live updates of today's debate.

You can also watch the live debate here...