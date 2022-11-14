Nigeria: NRC Denies Rumoured Resumption Date of Abuja-Kaduna Rail Service

Pixabay
(File photo)
13 November 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

Service along the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor was halted due to a terrorist attack on 28 March, which led to the loss of lives and the kidnap of some passengers.

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has denied the rumour in some media outlets and social media platforms which said the Abuja-Kaduna rail service will resume on 24 November.

The Managing Director of NRC, Fidet Okhiria, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the news is false and should be disregarded.

According to him, no definite date has been fixed for the resumption but the Federal Government is making every necessary effort to ensure it resumes before the end of November.

"I wish to inform the general public that the news is false because a definite date has not yet been fixed.

"It is true that the Minister announced that we will resume services on that route this November and efforts are being made by all necessary quarters to ensure we resume before the end of November.

"I wish to reiterate the commitment of the Federal Government and the corporation to securing the lives and properties of our highly esteemed passengers and Nigerians," Mr Okhiria said.

NAN recalls that service along the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor was halted due to a terrorist attack on 28 March, which led to the loss of lives and the kidnap of some passengers.

The Minister of Transportation, Mu'azu Sambo, announced after the release of all the kidnapped passengers, that services along the corridor would resume in November.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.