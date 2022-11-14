Rwanda/Nigeria: Chukwudi Ready to Bring Etoile Back to Premier League

13 November 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Nigerian striker Samuel Chukwudi Nwosu is looking forward to propelling Etoile de l'est back to the Rwandan Premier League.

Etoile who were relegated at the end of the 2021/22 season got off to a bright start in the second tier campaign as they humiliated Interforce 4-1 on Saturday, November 12, on match day one of the second division.

Chukwudi netted a brace and he is hoping to lead the Ngoma based club back to the top flight.

"My main target, and that of the team, is to qualify back to the Premier League next season," Chukwudi told Times Sports.

"As an experienced player in the team, much will depend on me. I am happy I have started well by scoring two goals in our first game. We will go all out and make it back to where we belong."

Chukwudi was the second top scorer in the 2021/22 Rwanda Premier League season with 13 goals despite his side suffering relegation.

He decided to extend his contract by one more year, in August 2022.

