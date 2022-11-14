Rwanda: Kagame, Embaló Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Security

President Paul Kagame on Sunday afternoon hosted visiting President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau at his office for discussions that among others centred around bilateral ties and regional security.

President Embalo last visited Kigali in March, early this year.

At the time, three bilateral agreements were reached including one on economic and trade cooperation, another on cooperation in the field of education while the third was reached in the area of cooperation in tourism, business and conservation.

President Embalo's visit also comes at a time when there is optimism that "both countries have many opportunities to benefit from the other."

In an earlier interview, Stephanie Nyombayire, the Presidential Press Secretary, said that there were discussions ongoing that may lead to the signing of a Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Rwanda and Guinea Bissau.

Much as the agreement had not been signed, she said that talks are being held between authorities in charge including the Ministry of Infrastructure and part of the delegation from Guinea Bissau.

"As Rwanda has always done, we are working with our fellow Africans to advance the development of both of our countries," she added, "We will be able to see more exchanges happening between Rwanda and Guinea Bissau that will benefit our people."