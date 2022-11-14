Rwanda: Officials Speak Out on New School, Working Time Directives

Following the cabinet's decision to change the official schooling and working hours, a lot is expected in terms of feasibility and impact.

According to the resolutions passed on November 11, classes will have to start at 8:30 am, rather than the current 7 am. While official working hours will begin at 9 am.

Overall, changes are expected to be implemented throughout the country, including public and private entities, as well as rural and urban areas. While private employers may use a slightly different work schedule, they are expected to realign in a way that reflects the proposed changes.

What does this mean?

Assumpta Ingabire, Minister of State in charge of social affairs, explained in an interview that televised on Rwanda TV, that the move is intended to promote quality education while also improving workplace productivity and family wellbeing.

"This is to facilitate parents in caring for their children before school and work starts. It will allow them to be more present in their children's lives, escort their children to school if needed and most likely share breakfast together before everyone goes about their day," she explained.

Previously, it was observed that children had to wake up early in the morning (as early as 5 am) to catch the school bus or walk to school. This would leave little to no time in the morning for children and parents to interact.

Official working hours will now be eight hours from 9 am to 5pm. (excluding a one-hour lunch break) with a flexible hour between 8 am and 9 am, during which an employee may work remotely.

Employees will potentially have more time for family and parenting, and personal productivity should increase as a result of more restful working hours, Ingabire noted.

The changes, according to Valentine Uwamariya, Minister of Education, were designed in a way that will have no impact on the school curriculum or calendar.

In the same interview, Uzziel Ndagijimana, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, assured that the changes in working hours would not affect employees' salaries either.

The hours are not obligated for primary services such as hospitals and other basic services. They should continue to operate 24/7, using shifts and other accommodative frameworks, to ensure both employee well-being and smooth service delivery.