Rwanda: New Mukura VS Boss Vows to Revive Club

Protais Musoni was appointed as the Managing Director of Mukura Victory Sports replacing Jérôme Gasana, who resigned in August.

Musoni was appointed on Thursday, November 10.

Gasana was in charge of Mukura VS since July 2020.

During his time at the helm, Mukura VS struggled based on allegations that its players and coaches were fired illegally, leading to financial cuts.

In October 2022, Mukura VS lost a case in which it appealed the decision that it illegally suspended former player William Opoku Mensah. The club was ordered to pay him Rwf 11.5 million.

In March, Opoku Mensah, a striker from Ghana, revealed that since the start of the 2021-2022 season, he played without proper documents allowing him to work in Rwanda.

Mukura VS last month raised Rwf 46 million to pay its former coach Djilali Bahlour, who was fired illegally.

The mistakes resulted in Mukura VS being slapped with sanctions that include not being allowed to register new players before January 2023.

Musoni is expected to reverse the situation and correct past mistakes.

Musoni is well known as a player agent involved in big transfers including Kenyan Paul Were and Didier Mucyo to Rayon Sports, Musanze FC striker, Ben Ocen and former Police FC coach, Frank Nuttall.

He told reporters that he joined the project to transform Mukura VS into a competing team and developing talents.

He said: "We want to build a Mukura VS which doesn't prioritize buying players but nurtures its players and give players to the national team and sell them because that is the first place where the team gets a lot of money."

The main issues he will deal with include illegal firing of players and coaches.

Mukura VS is again allowed to host its matches at the Huye International Stadium after almost seven months.

The team has not won at home since the start of the season.

On the ninth day of the league, Mukura VS host Rutsiro FC at Huye Stadium on Saturday, November 12.

The Huye District sponsored club is in ninth position with nine points on the table.