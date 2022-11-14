Rwanda: Etincelles Edge Musanze in Five-Goal Thriller

Etincelles FC came from two goals down to defeat Musanze 3-2 in a week 9 encounter of the Rwanda Premier League at the Umuganda Stadium in Gisenyi on Saturday, November 12.

Musanze took control of the game from the blast of the whistle and pinned the home side into their own half.

Ghanaian striker Peter Agblevor opened the scoring in the 19th minute through a glancing header after a cross was whipped in from the right.

Musanze were lively upfront as they put more pressure on Etincelles defenders.

Eric Kanzu Angua made it 2-0 for the visitors in the 29th minute with a fine strike.

With two minutes to the end of the first half, Ghanaian attacker Moro Sumaila scored what was his fifth goal of the season. He powered in a shot around the box which took a slight deflection.

Musanze ended the first half the better side, leading 2-1.

The second half saw Etincelles varying their tactics as the players decided to move to empty spaces and try long range drives. It worked to perfection as left-back Amani Rutayisire hit a ferrocious long range drive for the equalizer in the 72nd minute. The goal could arguably contest for the goal of the season.

With the scores at 2-2, Etincelles were back to full confidence as they took hold of the game. They netted the match winner in the 82nd minute through Daniel Izabayo who soared high above his marker to nod home a cross from the left wing.

Chances were far and few in the final seven minutes of the game as both sides played cautiously.