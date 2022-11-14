Rwanda: Being Rwandan Transcends Nationality - First Lady

First Lady Jeannette Kagame has rallied members of the Unity Club to continue fostering "Rwandanness" as an identity, not a mere nationality.

She was speaking on Saturday, November 12, during the 15th forum of the Unity Club, an association that brings together members of cabinet - former and present, their spouses, and other top government officials, with a purpose of promoting unity and contributing to the socio-economic development of the country.

The forum was held under the topic "Ndi Umunyarwanda, the theme that defines our union."

Addressing the dignitaries that turned up for the event, Mrs. Kagame said the topic "should remind us that we have a responsibility of continuing to build 'Rwandanness' as an identity, not just a mere nationality."

She noted that as the world continues to become a global village, people are required to protect the uniqueness of their respective countries so that it does not get lost.

"It is good to learn some things from others, because our culture grows. However, it should remain as our identity," she noted.

The First Lady called upon leaders and parents to make an effort to pass Rwandan culture and values onto the younger generations as an inheritance.

She thanked the members of the club for having accepted "the calling to build the unity of Rwandans," as she pointed out some of the activities that the club has done, for example sensitising people about their Rwandan identity, as well as solving problems for needy people like the elderly genocide survivors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Jean-Damascene Bizimana, the Minister for National Unity and Civic Engagement also delivered a speech at the event, talking about among other things, how far Rwanda has come in regard to unity.

According to statistics that he shared, the level of unity, reconciliation and resilience among Rwandans has risen from 82 per cent in 2010 to 94.7 per cent in 2021, and this has been as a result of a number of good steps that the people and their leaders have taken together.

These, he said, include programs like Gacaca, Itorero, Abunzi, Gir'Inka Munyarwanda, among others.

For Rwanda to reach its ambitious socio-economic targets, Bizimana emphasised the significance of the principles of unity, vision, and good efforts towards fulfilment of responsibilities.

Among other speakers, Nathalie Munyampenda, the Chief Executive Officer at Kepler University, called upon parents to make time for their children to give them proper upbringing, so that it will not be the internet and social media that teach them how to live.