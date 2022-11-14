Rwanda: Six Professionals Jet in as Amavubi Enter Camp

14 November 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda's national football team, Amavubi, started residential training on Monday, November, 14 ahead of its November 17 international friendly match against Sudan at Kigali Stadium.

Six professional players including Kevin Muhire, Djihad Bizimana, Steve Rubanguka, Rafael York, Gilbert Ishimwe, and Ally Niyomzima have joined local players in the camp.

Other professionals including Emmanuel Imanishimwe (FAR Rabat, Morocco), Gren Habimana (Victoria, Luxembourg), Muhadjiri Hakizimana (Al-Kholood, Sauda Arabia), Gerard Gohou (Aktobe, Kazakhstan), and Hakeem Sahabo (Lile, France) are expected to join the camp this week.

Amavubi have two build-up friendlies, the other being on November 19, against Sudan as they bid to prepare players ahead of the next matches of the AFCON qualifiers scheduled next year.

Rwanda's national football team head coach, Carlos Alos Ferrer, summoned seven new players to the squad that will face Sudan in the two friendly games.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.