Rwanda: Six Professionals Jet in as Amavubi Enter Camp

Rwanda's national football team, Amavubi, started residential training on Monday, November, 14 ahead of its November 17 international friendly match against Sudan at Kigali Stadium.

Six professional players including Kevin Muhire, Djihad Bizimana, Steve Rubanguka, Rafael York, Gilbert Ishimwe, and Ally Niyomzima have joined local players in the camp.

Other professionals including Emmanuel Imanishimwe (FAR Rabat, Morocco), Gren Habimana (Victoria, Luxembourg), Muhadjiri Hakizimana (Al-Kholood, Sauda Arabia), Gerard Gohou (Aktobe, Kazakhstan), and Hakeem Sahabo (Lile, France) are expected to join the camp this week.

Amavubi have two build-up friendlies, the other being on November 19, against Sudan as they bid to prepare players ahead of the next matches of the AFCON qualifiers scheduled next year.

Rwanda's national football team head coach, Carlos Alos Ferrer, summoned seven new players to the squad that will face Sudan in the two friendly games.