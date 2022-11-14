Rwanda: Two Rwandan Documentaries Selected By Al Jazeera

'Legacy' and 'Feeling The Game' by Rwandan filmmakers Janvier Mutiganda and Samuel Ishimwe respectively, are among 14 short films from 9 African countries selected for the second tranche of Al Jazeera English's Africa Direct, a distinctive series of compelling and immersive short documentaries produced and directed by all-African filmmaking talent.

The second tranche starts airing on Al Jazeera English from December 6, until January 2023, featuring the first 14 short films from 9 countries like South Africa, Mali, Nigeria, Mozambique, Kenya, Cameroon, Ghana and Gabon. Every documentary was made in their native languages with English subtitles; they can also be watched on Al Jazeera's YouTube channel after they have aired on the international television.

Speaking to The New Times, Mutiganda revealed that his documentary was inspired by Rwanda's culture hairstyle 'Amasunzu' and named it 'Legacy' to show this traditional beautiful hairstyle that was worn by men as well as unmarried women.

"I was filled with so much joy when my documentary got selected honestly. I believed my documentary had a great and important story to tell but I was not sure if others, especially non-Rwandans, would see it as well. It is overwhelming to see how people love and recognise our culture and identity. This is a huge step for me indeed," said Mutiganda.

According to Al Jazeera English's official screening schedule, 'Legacy (Rwanda) by filmmaker Janvier Mutiganda has been lined up for screening on December 6, alongside First Dance Steps (Mali). Meanwhile Ishimwe's documentary 'Feeling the Games' screening line-up is slated for January 6, alongside Kenyan movie 'Conversation From Above' and 'Joy In Traffic' from Nigeria.

These character-led films, which are African stories, told by African filmmakers about African lives, are traditional and modern stories to tell the African stories that the world doesn't know of. At the heart of each film is a story which makes us think, feel and connect.

According to the head of documentaries at Al Jazeera English, Ingrid Falck, the first tranche that took place last year till January this year, was a success as they received overwhelmingly warm and positive responses from their global viewers to these short documentaries, which tell authentic African stories, made by great African filmmaking talent.

"It's very gratifying to see feedback that appreciates these multi-dimensional insights into a range of African experiences, which go beyond the usual coverage of the continent. Not only are these responses useful for us but they help the filmmakers see how compelling their stories are to other Africans - and of course to the rest of the world," he added.