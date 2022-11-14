Rwanda: Musabyimana Sworn in as Minister of Local Government

Jean Claude Musabyimana was sworn in as the Minister of Local Government on Friday, November 11, one day after his appointment by President Paul Kagame.

Musabyimana, 50, replaced Jean-Marie Vianney Gatabazi, who had served as minister since March 2021.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony, President Kagame said officials should perform their duties accordingly.

"Ministers and other officials are tasked to serve Rwandans and the country, not just in words, but also more importantly in actions," President Kagame said.

"Even in the oath he has just taken, the duties are clear. People may choose not to perform their duties as they should and do their own things. That is a different problem, but the basic guidelines people should follow, with regards to their duties, are clear enough."

"I am confident that Musabyimana, who has just taken the oath of office, understands those duties and I believe that he is ready to perform them."

The President added that for the country to develop, officials should put citizens forward.

"Development cannot be realised by our country or any other country if it is not based on the citizens, through what they are provided with or the role they play.

"I hope that the journey we have been on for some time is clear to everyone who is in charge of different roles," he said.

President Kagame promised his support to the new minister in his duties.

Until his appointment, Musabyimana was the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture.

Previously, he served as the governor of the Northern Province, a position he assumed after serving as the mayor of Musanze District.