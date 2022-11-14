Africa: Group Calls for Intelligence Sharing to Tackle Insecurity in Africa

The Security Watch African Initiative (SWAI) has called for intelligence sharing and synergy amongst sub-regional bodies to check insecurity on the African continent.

SWAI, at its 17th annual conference and award ceremony in Banjul, The Gambia, also called for periodic assembly to assess the African security environment.

The suggestions are contained in a communique from the three-day conference that had the theme: "Post-COVID-19: Sustaining Security in Africa."

The communique was signed by SWAI President, Mr. Patrick Agbambu, and Chief Communique Rapporteur, Sani Usman. The continental body emphasised the need for a unified and an enabling legal framework as well as a comprehensive, all-encompassing strategy to enable the continent tackle causes of insecurity.

It also called for a strengthened judicial system to address security challenges across Africa.

Participants also encouraged regular meetings of the security councils and commissions of sub-regional bodies such as SADC and ECOWAS, among others.

"African countries should collaborate more and look inward for solutions to address African security challenges.

"African leaders should adopt an all-of-society approach, particularly engaging the youths, to address evolving security challenges.

"To address maritime security, African Naval formations should strengthen their collaboration and synergy.

"African countries should come up with integrated, all-encompassing maritime strategies that are in line with continental and regional security architectures," the communique said.

It emphasised the need for African countries to strengthen their research and development efforts through training and adequate funding.

"There is a need for the African Union to operationalise the collective security mechanism, particularly the African Standby Force, to address insecurity in Africa," it added.

The participants also restated the need to encourage the media to consider national and victims' security in their reportage.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), SWAI was established in 1997 with the primary objectives of monitoring, collecting, analysing and broadcasting security issues on the African continent for public awareness and policy making.